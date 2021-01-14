Broad Money Supply as of January 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2020
01/10/2020
01/11/2020
01/12/2020
01/01/2021
1. Cash in circulation – М0
3,708.3
4,009.3
4,021.4
4,015.2
4,124.0
2. Transferable deposits
6,566.6
5,613.1
5,296.5
5,640.5
6,159.3
2.1. Natural persons
3,030.5
2,757.3
2,731.5
2,640.7
2,845.6
2.2. Legal entities^
3,536.1
2,855.8
2,565.0
2,999.8
3,313.7
Monetary aggregate – M1
10,274.9
9,622.4
9,317.9
9,655.7
10,283.4
3. Other deposits
9,878.0
8,813.6
8,448.8
8,728.1
9,180.7
3.1. Natural persons
5,131.4
4,576.3
4,542.4
4,535.0
4,532.6
3.2. Legal entities^
4,746.7
4,237.3
3,906.4
4,193.1
4,648.2
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
20,152.9
18,436.0
17,766.7
18,383.7
19,464.1
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
1,370.4
1,394.9
1,398.4
1,453.8
1,352.1
Ruble money supply – M2*
21,523.3
19,830.9
19,165.2
19,837.6
20,816.2
5. Deposits in foreign currency
25,336.8
29,098.0
28,657.8
27,939.9
28,375.3
5.1. Transferable deposits
7,429.5
9,482.8
9,178.3
9,397.2
9,595.5
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,780.4
3,074.6
3,065.0
3,029.8
3,120.7
5.1.2. Legal entities^
4,649.1
6,408.2
6,113.3
6,367.4
6,474.8
5.2. Other deposits
17,907.3
19,615.2
19,479.5
18,542.7
18,779.8
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,076.7
12,788.3
12,450.6
12,052.4
11,965.2
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,830.7
6,827.0
7,028.9
6,490.4
6,814.6
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
1,541.1
1,354.4
1,445.5
1,469.9
1,509.3
7. Precious metals deposits
108.5
103.5
103.0
97.8
99.8
Broad money – M3
48,509.7
50,386.8
49,371.4
49,345.2
50,800.7
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
12,044.5
11,020.7
10,911.4
10,822.3
11,002.9
Natural persons
7,538.1
6,008.0
5,907.5
5,842.0
5,849.8
Legal entities^
4,506.4
5,012.7
5,003.9
4,980.3
5,153.1
1. Transferable deposits
3,531.8
3,591.6
3,494.6
3,639.9
3,720.8
1.1. Natural persons
1,321.7
1,164.5
1,167.0
1,173.6
1,210.1
1.2. Legal entities^
2,210.0
2,427.1
2,327.6
2,466.4
2,510.7
2. Other deposits
8,512.7
7,429.2
7,416.8
7,182.4
7,282.1
2.1. Natural persons
6,216.3
4,843.5
4,740.5
4,668.4
4,639.7
2.2. Legal entities^
2,296.4
2,585.7
2,676.3
2,514.0
2,642.4
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
732.6
513.0
550.4
569.3
585.3
Precious metals deposits, USD m
51.6
39.2
39.2
37.9
38.7
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.