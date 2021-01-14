Broad Money Supply as of January 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2020

01/10/2020

01/11/2020

01/12/2020

01/01/2021

1. Cash in circulation – М0

3,708.3

4,009.3

4,021.4

4,015.2

4,124.0

2. Transferable deposits

6,566.6

5,613.1

5,296.5

5,640.5

6,159.3

2.1. Natural persons

3,030.5

2,757.3

2,731.5

2,640.7

2,845.6

2.2. Legal entities^

3,536.1

2,855.8

2,565.0

2,999.8

3,313.7

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,274.9

9,622.4

9,317.9

9,655.7

10,283.4

3. Other deposits

9,878.0

8,813.6

8,448.8

8,728.1

9,180.7

3.1. Natural persons

5,131.4

4,576.3

4,542.4

4,535.0

4,532.6

3.2. Legal entities^

4,746.7

4,237.3

3,906.4

4,193.1

4,648.2

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

20,152.9

18,436.0

17,766.7

18,383.7

19,464.1

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,370.4

1,394.9

1,398.4

1,453.8

1,352.1

Ruble money supply – M2*

21,523.3

19,830.9

19,165.2

19,837.6

20,816.2

5. Deposits in foreign currency

25,336.8

29,098.0

28,657.8

27,939.9

28,375.3

5.1. Transferable deposits

7,429.5

9,482.8

9,178.3

9,397.2

9,595.5

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,780.4

3,074.6

3,065.0

3,029.8

3,120.7

5.1.2. Legal entities^

4,649.1

6,408.2

6,113.3

6,367.4

6,474.8

5.2. Other deposits

17,907.3

19,615.2

19,479.5

18,542.7

18,779.8

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,076.7

12,788.3

12,450.6

12,052.4

11,965.2

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,830.7

6,827.0

7,028.9

6,490.4

6,814.6

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,541.1

1,354.4

1,445.5

1,469.9

1,509.3

7. Precious metals deposits

108.5

103.5

103.0

97.8

99.8

Broad money – M3

48,509.7

50,386.8

49,371.4

49,345.2

50,800.7

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

12,044.5

11,020.7

10,911.4

10,822.3

11,002.9

Natural persons

7,538.1

6,008.0

5,907.5

5,842.0

5,849.8

Legal entities^

4,506.4

5,012.7

5,003.9

4,980.3

5,153.1

1. Transferable deposits

3,531.8

3,591.6

3,494.6

3,639.9

3,720.8

1.1. Natural persons

1,321.7

1,164.5

1,167.0

1,173.6

1,210.1

1.2. Legal entities^

2,210.0

2,427.1

2,327.6

2,466.4

2,510.7

2. Other deposits

8,512.7

7,429.2

7,416.8

7,182.4

7,282.1

2.1. Natural persons

6,216.3

4,843.5

4,740.5

4,668.4

4,639.7

2.2. Legal entities^

2,296.4

2,585.7

2,676.3

2,514.0

2,642.4

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

732.6

513.0

550.4

569.3

585.3

Precious metals deposits, USD m

51.6

39.2

39.2

37.9

38.7

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI