Condolences to family and friends of Belarusian artist Leonid Shchemelev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

14 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent condolences to the family and friends of Belarusian artist Leonid Shchemelev.

“He dedicated his life to visual art, giving it all his heart, talent and inspiration. His art is an invaluable contribution to the national culture, the spiritual treasure trove of Belarus,” the message of condolences said.

The head of state noted that Leonid Shchemelev brought up several generations of talented young people and became an example of selfless service to art and his country.

