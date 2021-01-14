Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis announced the winner of Global Lithuanian Awards 2020 for lifetime achievements

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 14 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis announced the laureate of Global Lithuanian Awards 2020 for lifetime achievements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania has given the award posthumously to the sociologist, educator, social activist, Honorable Chair of the Lithuanian Community in Germany, founder of the Lithuanian Cultural Institute in Lampertheim-Hüttenfeld, Germany – Dr. Vincas Bartusevičius (1939-2020).“It is my pleasure to posthumously recognize Dr. Vincas Bartusevičius with the award. This year, we celebrate the outstanding contributions of a person of extraordinary intellectual power, who has dedicated his life to Lithuania, to the preservation of the Lithuanian identity, and to the perpetuation of a historical, diasporic memory,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister. Established in 2012, Global Lithuanian Awards aim to promote the idea of Global Lithuania and to create the atmosphere of appreciation for international experience exchange and diaspora engagement.The awards are given under the auspices of the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda. A non-profit and non-governmental organization ‘Global Lithuanian Leaders’ organises every year an award ceremony in cooperation with the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ona Bartusevičienė will receive the posthumous award on behalf of her husband.

