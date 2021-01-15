18 January is non-trading day for US securities on MOEX

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 18 January 2021 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the US), Moscow Exchange markets will be closed for trading of shares of US companies through MOEX’s central T+ order books.

Under MOEX’s trading rules, US securities are not available for trading through MOEX’s central order books on Russian trading days that are non-business and non-trading days in the US.

On 18 January, settlement of previously executed trades in US shares, as well as negotiated trading and negotiated trading through the CCP and repo with the CCP, will take place as usual. Settlement of repo transactions with the CCP in USD will not be available, as 18 January is a non-settlement day for trades in USD.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in foreign securities on 24 August 2020. Currently, shares and depositary receipts of 55 leading international companies are available for trading on MOEX.

MIL OSI