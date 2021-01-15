Bank of Russia constructs retail investor profile

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

15 January 2021

News

Individuals’ assets in brokerage accounts total 6.7 trillion rubles, according to statements by professional securities market participants.

The bulk of this number (75%) are accounts of low value — up to 10 thousand rubles. Almost 70% of brokerage account holders are men; the investor’s average age is now 30–40 years, a shift from 25–35 years.

The findings are based on the Bank of Russia’s analysis of major brokers’ data. More details are available in the information and analytical review.

Preview photo: Foxy burrow / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI