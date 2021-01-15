Political prisoner Artsiom Miadzvedski sentenced to three years of “restricted freedom”, released in the courtroom

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Artsiom Miadzvedski

Judge Tatsiana Shotsik of the Lieninski District Court of Minsk sentenced today political prisoner Artsiom Miadzvedski to three years of “restricted freedom” in an open-type penal facility, so called “khimiya”. The convict was released in the courtroom to await appeal hearing.

Miadzvedski was accused of committing acts “gravely violating public order” (Article 342 of the Criminal Code). This sentence is exactly what the prosecutor had requested at the previous court session.

The judge also ruled that the prisoner’s pre-trial detention from October 19 to January 15 should be included in the sentence at the ratio of one day in custody for two days of restraint of liberty.

Artsiom Miadzvedski was detained on October 19. He was first charged under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (participation in riots), then the charge was reclassified as “group actions which gravely breach public order” (Article 342 of the Criminal Code). The charge stems from an August 10 protest near the Puškinskaja metro station in Minsk. In particular, Artsiom allegedly rolled a stone onto the road, which obstructed traffic.

MIL OSI