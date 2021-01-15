Recipients of Presidential grants for development of civil society announced

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Grants have been allocated to 2,000 NGOs in all the 85 regions of Russia. They will receive a total of 4.162 billion rubles for the implementation of socially significant projects.

Overall, 10,063 projects were submitted for consideration.

The Coordinating Committee has approved regulations on the second 2021 tender and on the co-financing of regional NGOs by the Presidential Grants Foundation.

This year, the Presidential Grants Foundation has earmarked 10.2 billion rubles to support NGOs, including the 4.162 billion rubles that have already been allocated.

