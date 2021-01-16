Birthday greetings to Vasily Lanovoy, stage and screen actor and USSR People’s Artist

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have dedicated your life to the dramatic art, and have greatly succeeded in this field by gaining truly nationwide popularity. Your impressive and multifaceted acting career and your efforts in public, educational and charity projects, as well as your invaluable personal contribution to cherishing our patriotic traditions and to educating youth deserve the deepest respect.”

Vasily Lanovoy (born on January 16, 1934) is a renowned Soviet and Russian stage and film actor, public figure, theatre teacher, People’s Artist of the USSR, Lenin Prize laureate, Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation, and laureate of numerous state awards and prizes. He is the Chairman of the supervisory council of the Immortal Regiment patriotic movement.

MIL OSI