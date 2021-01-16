Greetings to Russia’s KamAZ-Master crew, winner of 2021 Dakar Rally in truck category

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The champion spirit of KamAZ-Master crews and their drive to win are well known to the participants and fans of the legendary rally. To carry on the triumphant victories of their predecessors, the Russian team has once again – for the 18th time – won the rally and showed the highest level of professionalism and leadership qualities.

I want to thank you, your coaches and the KamAZ-Master service crew for your strength of character, your tireless and combined efforts, and for your impressive victory, a gift to all your numerous Russian fans. Keep up the good work!”

MIL OSI