Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry calls for the immediate release of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained in Moscow today

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 17 January, the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after flying to his home country from Germany.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania strongly condemns steps taken by the Russian authorities and law enforcement agencies that undermine the general principles of the rule of law recognized by civilised nations, and violate the human rights norms enshrined in the Council of Europe’s European Convention on Human Rights, and calls for the immediate release of Navalny.“Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry believes that the actions of the Russian law enforcement agencies are a part of the Moscow-initiated official persecution and liquidation campaign against Navalny. As seen through Moscow’s eyes, it seems that Navalny, who dared to challenge the government, has made another most unfortunate mistake. He remains alive. More than that, he has said who was behind the attempt on his life. Thus, we call for the immediate release of Navalny. We also call on the Russian government to bring the perpetrators of the poisoning of Navalny to justice,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis. Landsbergis also noted that Lithuania would immediately raise issues concerning the EU’s possible response to the detention and persecution of Navalny, and new sanctions against Russia.

MIL OSI