Baltic states call on the EU to take firm measures if Russia does not release Navalny

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Urmas Reinsalu, Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Gabrielius Landsbergis sent a letter to the High Representative Josep Borrell calling on the EU to step up its efforts to pressure Russia to release Alexei Navalny.

The Foreign Ministers also prompted the Foreign Affairs Council to address the issue at the meeting on 25 January and to consider the possibility of introducing restrictive measures.

The Russian opposition leader Navalny and several of his supporters were detained on politically motivated charges on 17 January.

On 18 January, the EU collectively condemned this as a violation of international human rights and a breach of the rule of law.

