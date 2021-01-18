Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, January-December 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2019
January – december 2019
2020
January – december 2020
January
January
March
June
September
December
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
9.32
3.00
3.04
up to 1 year
6.97
7.39
6.79
7.00
8.20
14.82
12.37
10.25
over 1 year
8.35
8.70
7.55
7.37
9.24
13.91
12.36
9.55
natural persons
demand
0.19
0.48
0.76
0.71
0.43
0.93
1.11
0.79
up to 1 year
8.72
8.82
8.62
8.20
11.51
15.16
18.17
12.95
over 1 year
11.85
12.22
11.72
11.21
11.95
11.65
10.43
11.48
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.13
11.18
10.88
10.74
11.34
10.89
10.82
11.02
over 1 year
10.78
10.50
10.74
10.57
10.37
10.36
10.37
10.46
natural persons
up to 1 year
9.13
8.91
7.80
8.25
8.42
8.67
8.28
8.49
over 1 year
10.89
11.03
9.88
10.43
9.82
9.09
9.03
9.90
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.20
0.19
–
0.07
0.05
–
0.05
0.06
up to 1 year
0.98
1.19
1.01
0.79
0.79
1.50
1.31
1.13
over 1 year
1.61
1.30
1.07
0.90
0.81
1.13
1.15
1.04
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.09
up to 1 year
0.76
0.67
0.34
0.27
0.46
0.90
1.09
0.61
over 1 year
2.23
2.04
1.24
0.96
1.57
1.75
1.92
1.47
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
4.28
4.44
3.58
3.88
4.21
4.33
5.22
4.12
over 1 year
6.05
5.03
4.20
4.46
4.94
5.21
4.93
4.83
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.