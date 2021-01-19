Bank of Russia Commission receives 732 applications for business reputation recovery

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

19 January 2021

Over the three years of its operation (28 January 2018 — 31 December 2020), the Bank of Russia Commission received 732 applications from financial institutions’ officials and owners who disagreed with the decisions on their failure to comply with the established requirements for business reputation or qualification. Of the 585 complaints considered, 56% were satisfied and 44% were rejected.

In 2020, the Commission received 177 complaints; 141 requests were handled, of which 62% were settled and 38% were dismissed. More details are available on the Bank of Russia website.

