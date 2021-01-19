Global market prices continue to grow in December

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

19 January 2021

News

Global financial markets continued an upward trend in December, although a range of countries reintroduced lockdowns. Investor sentiment improved amid inspiring news about coronavirus vaccine rollouts and ambitious plans to vaccinate a significant number of people in major economies in 2021 H1.

Following global markets, the Russian financial market also revived, except the government bond segment. More details are available in the new issue of the Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets commentary.

