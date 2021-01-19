Telephone conversation with President of Bolivia Luis Arce

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The two leaders discussed in detail the further development of the Russian-Bolivian relations in various areas.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in countering the spread of the coronavirus infection, in particular, in the sphere of using vaccines. Both sides stressed the importance of the agreements reached in December 2020 on deliveries to Bolivia of the Russian Sputnik V preparation and agreed to maintain close cooperation in this area.

MIL OSI