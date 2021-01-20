Business reputation complaints to be submitted to Bank of Russia through personal account

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

20 January 2021

News

Information exchange participants will be able to submit complaints to the Bank of Russia Complaint Review Commission electronically using their personal accounts in addition to paper-based forms. This is provided for by Bank of Russia Ordinance effective from 30 January 2021.

Sending a complaint using a personal account will significantly speed up its receipt by the Commission and the provision of a response to the applicant (through the personal account as well). Security of the transmitted restricted and personal information is ensured.

Preview photo: Pinkyone / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI