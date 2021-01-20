Financial literacy: Bank of Russia launches regular spring session of online training

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

19 January 2021

The training course for Russian schools and colleges, as well as children’s homes and boarding schools, starts on 21 January to last through 23 April 2021.

This year, an online class can be taken individually from home, in addition to those taken with a group of schoolchildren or college students.

The syllabus includes 7 modules and 19 topics. Young students will find out about savings, loans, insurance, financial instruments for business, tax and pension savings, as well as rules and precautions to keep a bank card safe and counter fraud. The updated syllabus also includes lessons in investment literacy basics to be provided by Moscow Exchange employees.

A class is 45 minutes long. Thanks to a flexible schedule, online lessons can be incorporated into standard school curriculums or offered on an extracurricular basis.

In 2018-2020, more than 5.5 million teenagers and young students took the Bank of Russia’s online financial literacy course.

Preview photo: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock / Fotodom

