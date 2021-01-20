German and Irish MPs adopt Anastasiya Bulybenka, Tatsiana Yakelchyk and Aliaksei Sanchuk

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Carina Konrad (FDP), Neale Richmond T.D. (Fine Gael) and Denis Naughten T.D. (Independent) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Anastasiya Bulybenka is a former student of the Belarusian National Technical University. She was expelled from University during the autumn protests in Belarus. Anastasiya was detained on November 12 under Article 342 of the Belarusian Criminal Code for having disturbed public order.

Carina Konrad, member of the German Bundestag and Deputy Chairwoman of the German-Belarusian Parliamentary Group

Carina Konrad, member of the German Bundestag and Deputy Chairwoman of the German-Belarusian Parliamentary Group, has taken over the godparenthood for Anastasiya Bulybenka and stated: “We stand firmly alongside the people of Belarus who are fighting peacefully for democracy, the rule of law, human rights, freedom and free elections. They deserve the solidarity, recognition and support of this House. We call for an immediate end to violence, the release of all political prisoners, free and fair new elections under international observation and a serious and inclusive constitutional reform process. My thoughts are with Anastasiya Bulybenka, a detained student who, like many others, has been an innocent victim of repression and violence. Arrests and forced expulsions of students who protest peacefully are unacceptable and must be reversed immediately.”

Tatsiana Yakelchyk is a student of the Mechanics and Mathematics Faculty of the Belarusian State University. She was detained on November 26. Before that, her house was searched, during which her smartphone and laptop were confiscated.

Neale Richmond, member of the Dáil Éireann

Neale Richmond, member of the Dáil Éireann, has taken over the godparenthood for Tatsiana Yakelchyk and stated: ”I stand with the oppressed people of Belarus. To that end, I am calling for the release of illegally detained prisoners in Belarus, in particular I am calling for the release of Tatsiana Yakelchyk whose cause I am adopting”.

Aliaksei Sanchuk was detained on November 4 in Minsk together with at least 10 other musicians. When detained, Aliaksei was beaten and forced to unlock the screen of his smartphone. He is charged under Article 342 of the Belarusian Criminal Code for having disturbed public order.

Denis Naughten, member of the Dáil Éireann

Denis Naughten, member of the Dáil Éireann, has taken over the godparenthood for Aliaksei Sanchuk and stated: “What we are currently witnessing in Belarus is completely unacceptable and despite international pressure the harassment & arrest of peaceful protesters has not ceased. As a Member of the Irish Parliament, I want to unequivocally condemn the totally unacceptable human rights situation in Belarus. All Belarusians should be able to lead peaceful protests without having to fear for their own safety or the threat of arrest. The current repression of the Belarusian people must stop and in support of that objective I am happy to back the campaign to have Aliaksei Sanchuk released from detention. Aliaksei when detained was beaten and sentenced to 15 days for allegedly participating in an unauthorized rally, but he has never been released.”

MIL OSI