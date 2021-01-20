Greetings on 100th anniversary of Republic of Daghestan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For many centuries Daghestan has been home to many ethnic groups and different cultures. Their rich historical heritage, the customs of hospitality and neighbourliness, love of creative work and care for the family and elders are handed down from one generation to another. Today you continue upholding these high spiritual and moral values, reviving your age-old traditions and taking pride in your outstanding compatriots – scientists, athletes, state officials and courageous warriors who have made an invaluable contribution to the history of their region and the country as a whole. The republic’s people displayed their best qualities, heroism and endurance during the fight against international terrorism when they courageously stood up in defence of their native Daghestan and the whole of Russia.

The maintenance of inter-ethnic accord and peace in society are a solid foundation for addressing the comprehensive tasks of the region’s economic and social development, supporting enterprise, creating modern production facilities and jobs and modernising the education and healthcare systems. The main objective and priority of these efforts is to improve the quality of life and to create new opportunities for everyone.”

