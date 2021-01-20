Meeting on implementation of integration projects in EAEU

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , deputy prime ministers Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister and Alexei Overchuk Overchuk AlexeyDeputy Prime Minister , Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak Kozak DmitryDeputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , presidential aides Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President and Yury Ushakov Ushakov YuryAide to the President , Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov Lavrov SergeiForeign Minister of Russia , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov Shulginov NikolaiEnergy Minister of the Russian Federation , Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina Nabiullina ElviraGovernor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) and Chairman of the State Development Corporation VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov Shuvalov IgorChairman of the State Development Corporation VEB.RF .

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

First of all, I would like to ask those of you who have taken Epiphany dips if everything is alright with you. Are you in good health and working? Thank God.

Our meeting today will be devoted to a strategically important, priority subject, the development of integration processes. The key role in this sphere is, of course, being played by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which we established with our partners six years ago.

Since then, we have achieved a great deal despite the complicated international situation. For example, in 2019, mutual trade between EAEU member states increased by 35 percent compared to 2015, reaching $61.6 billion. Contrary to some forecasts, the share of EAEU states in Russia’s foreign trade has increased as well, from 7.8 percent in 2015 to 8.6 percent in 2020. EAEU states’ foreign trade is developing consistently and has increased by 27 percent.

This upward trend has been achieved largely thanks to our joint efforts aimed at removing obstacles to the movement of goods, services, capital and the workforce between the EAEU states. Common markets have been created and are working successfully in the majority of economic sectors. Movement towards this objective, efforts to settle concrete problems and the search for the best possible solutions are ongoing in the other sectors.

To be continued.

MIL OSI