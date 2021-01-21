Greetings to Placido Domingo

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Together with you, a person of an incredibly bright talent and a true legend of the opera stage, this birthday is celebrated by millions of people in Spain, Russia, Europe and all over the world, those to whom you dedicate your work and generously share your inspiration and great creative energy.

And, of course, you are valued for your openness, charisma, joie de vivre and sincere care for charity and support for young performers in their ambition to master the greatest skills.”

