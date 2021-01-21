Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis talked to EU Ambassadors via virtual discussion, highlighted the importance of the EU’s values-based leadership

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 21 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis talked to the EU Ambassadors in Lithuania via virtual discussion and stressed that, in response to global challenges, the EU’s foreign policy needed to be value-based.

The meeting focused on the most important issues of the EU and foreign policy, including the COVID-19 vaccination, the human rights situation in Russia, Alexei Navalny’s arrest, the situation in Belarus, energy security, the transatlantic link, and policy toward Asia. The Foreign Minister noted that, in response to global and European neighbourhood challenges, we must be committed to the fundamental principles of the EU, act proactively and decisively, and stay united.“We have consistently aimed at strengthening a united, geopolitically active and influential European Union, which would help civil society in Belarus that demands democratic change, would defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity, would respond to global human rights violations, and would strengthen the rule of law-based international community. Lithuania’s foreign policy also needs such a balanced, open approach. And we seek to find it,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister. Landsbergis also called for setting more ambitious European Neighbourhood Policy goals and for responding to the expectations of the countries that seek closer ties with the EU. This is particularly important in the run-up to the Eastern Partnership Summit.“The European Union must find ways to help Eastern partners obtain access to COVID-19 vaccines. It is not only the principle of good neighbourliness. It is also a geopolitical issue and a problem of the EU’s credibility,” said the Foreign Minister.The Foreign Minister also presented Lithuania’s approach toward the unsafe nuclear power plant in Belarus, underlined the threats posed by it, and informed about Lithuania’s dialogue with its neighbours on the non-purchase of electricity from Belarus.“We hope that the EU will take a leadership role in preparing common recommendations and rules to protect the EU’s energy market and its citizens,” said Landsbergis.

