Political prisoner Yury Savitski sentenced to 3 years in labor camp, released in courtroom pending appeal

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Yury Savitski in court

The Kastryčnicki District Court of Minsk sentenced today Yury Savitski, member of Viktar Babaryka’s nomination group, to 3 years of restricted freedom in an open-type penal facility (so-called “khimiya”). Savitski was found guilty of “organization or active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order” (Art. 342 of the Criminal Code) for participating in a post-election protest on August 9. The convict was released in the courtroom to await appeal hearing.

The case was heard by Judge Aliaksandr Rudenka.

During the trial, Savitski said his only fault was protesting on August 9, but refused to confess to “blocking traffic” or “rioting”. He also said that he was severely beaten after arrest.

Witnesses for the defense said that Savitski did not instigate any violent actions, but called on other protesters to remain peaceful, instead.

The country’s leading human rights organizations earlier called Savitski a political prisoner and his prosecution politically motivated.

MIL OSI