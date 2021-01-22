Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

22 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended Diplomats Day greetings to workers and veterans of the diplomatic service.

“Today, this profession has taken on special significance. You are in the forefront of the fight for the sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus. Strengthening our country’s authority in the international arena, finding solutions to controversial issues, maintaining the pace of foreign trade depend on you. As never before, each employee is required to devote his or her full capacity, responsibility and discipline,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his confidence that Belarusian diplomats, demonstrating loyalty and patriotism, relying on their experience and traditions of the Belarusian statehood, are able to represent the country worthily and effectively protect its national interests.

The head of state wished the personnel of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign missions strong health and every success for the benefit of the country and people.

