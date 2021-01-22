Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok company registered in Mongolia

Source: Gazprom

January 22, 2021, 15:25

A special-purpose vehicle named Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok was registered in Mongolia. The company was established with the purpose of performing design and survey works and conducting a feasibility study regarding the construction project for a gas trunkline to supply Russian gas across Mongolia to China.

“With the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline, Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline will extend through Mongolia, and its export capacity might become more than 1.3 times higher than that of Power of Siberia. This will allow us to export large amounts of gas from Western Siberia not only westward but also eastward,” said Alexey Miller.

Background

In December 2019, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of the project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia.

In August 2020, a Memorandum of Intent was signed to set up a special-purpose vehicle in Mongolia.

