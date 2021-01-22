Lithuania offers human rights recommendations to Australia and Austria

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 20 and 22 January, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania, Ambassador Andrius Krivas took the floor at the 37th session of the Working Group of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) to address the human rights situation in Australia and Austria.

Lithuania commended Australia for consistently solidifying its exemplary human rights record over the past years, for cooperating with civil society and for ratifying the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OP-CAT). During the UPR session, Lithuania recommended Australia to enact laws that rose the minimum age of criminal responsibility to 14 years and to bring elements of the child justice system in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Commending persistent efforts in the promotion and protection of human rights, Lithuania recommended Austria to address the COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges in its National Human Rights Action Plan update and to adopt comprehensive measures to prevent, combat and punish all forms of gender-based violence against women. Acknowledging the progress in closing the gender gap on the labour market, Lithuania also recommended Austria to implement concrete measures to reduce the gender pay gap and to expand representation of women in political decision-making positions, especially at the level of states and municipalities.

The Universal Periodic Review is a human rights mechanism employed since 2008. The UPR assesses the human rights situation in each individual country and provides recommendations for improvements. At the end of each UPR cycle, UN Members produce reports about the implementation of the adopted recommendations and overall progress in the area of human rights. Countries undergo the UPR every five years. Lithuania had its reviews in 2011 and 2017. The third-cycle review will take place in January 2022.

