Monitoring sectoral financial flows: new calculation methodology

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

21 January 2021

News

The updated methodology for calculating indexes used in the monitoring, to be applied starting from this release, is based on a comparison between the weekly measure of incoming flows and the average daily index for the previous calendar quarter. The measure has previously tracked a deviation of incoming payments from pre-coronavirus levels.

The index will become another instrument to make short-term estimates for GDP growth at a qualitative and — subsequently — quantitative level.

Economic activity in early 2021 was overall consistent with 2020 Q4 figures. Data in sectoral groups diverged: growth in consumption and exports was set off by lower flows in investment sectors. More details are given in the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

