Political prisoner Valery Kalenchyts sentenced to three years of restricted freedom

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

2021-01-22

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Valery Kalenchyts in court

Judge Alena Zhyvitsa of the Kastryčnicki District Court of Minsk sentenced today political prisoner Valery Kalenchyts to 3 years of restricted freedom in an open-type penal facility (so-called “khimiya”), finding him guilty under Article 342 of the Criminal Code. The convict was released in the courtroom to await appeal hearing.

The political prisoner was accused of deliberately obstructing public transport, acting in a group of people on August 10 and having planned his actions in advance.

In particular, Kalenchyts helped block the road with a stone.

Defense counsel asked to exclude from the charge “applauding”, “chanting slogans” and “prior conspiracy”, citing lack of evidence.

