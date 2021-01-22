Positive trends prevail in Russian financial market in November–December

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

22 January 2021

The stock market recorded a rise in all sector indices in the last two months of 2020. This upward trend was driven by a capital inflow from foreign investors who resumed net purchases of Russian shares.

Non-residents’ investment in federal government bonds expanded by 128 billion rubles. As oil prices increased, the ruble strengthened in the foreign exchange market, and foreigners started to return their funds to the domestic market through FX swaps. More details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

