Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the use of brutal force against peaceful protestors in Russia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania strongly condemns the use of brutal force and arrests of peaceful protestors that violate human rights and breach the principle of the rule of law.

“We call on the authorities of the Russian Federation to immediately release all those arrested, to ensure that human rights are respected and that the exercise of the freedom of expression is not subject to restrictions,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis. Alexei Navalny’s wife, Yulia, is among more than a thousand people, who were detained in protests on Saturday.

