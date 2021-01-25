Meeting with university students to mark Russian Students Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear friends, good afternoon.

Can you hear and see me? It is a pleasure to you see you too.

Today, by an old and good tradition, we celebrate Tatiana’s Day. I heartily congratulate you all, graduate and postgraduate students of Russian universities, as well as graduates of previous years, on the holiday devoted to Russian students. I wish you all success in life, in your studies, in your jobs, and of course, something that is very important today, I wish you, your relatives, and friends good health, and love – you are young people, as well as loyal, good friends.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank you for your perseverance, stamina, and readiness to learn and receive new knowledge amid the difficult conditions of the pandemic.

Of course, it has been repeatedly said that in the past few difficult months you missed the thrilling, inimitable, fascinating student and university environment. I am sure that most of you have been missing personal communication with your friends and mentors.

But I want to emphasise that both you and your lecturers have worked as one team and you have done your best to continue holding lectures, seminars and exams, in a word, to continue the entire learning process, and together have dealt with the various issues that occurred during this time, as they tend to do.

I know that the technical capabilities for remote study are not always available, some places lack equipment and the necessary internet speed. We have all seen how people even had to climb trees to get internet access. There have also been objective difficulties with organising practical lessons. Overall, this unusual format could not but affect the comprehensiveness and quality of education and the academic performance rating. I am sure that you and your lecturers will definitely catch up with what has been missed, if there is a need for that.

Again, I reiterate that the transition to a totally remote study format was an exclusively temporary measure (in the places where it was introduced), related to, as we know, the spread of the coronavirus. As of now – as it is well known – we have got effective vaccines; they have been registered in 13 countries.

