MOEX Free Float Methodology change

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 9 February 2021, a new version of the Moscow Exchange Free Float Methodology will come into force. Some editorial changes have been made throughout the text of the document as well.

Free float measures the proportion of a company’s shares that is freely tradable on public markets. It is used to calculate the MOEX indices, estimate securities in their admission to the Exchange’s lists, as well as maintain or change the listing level of a security.

The methodology is available here.

Methodology

MIL OSI