On January 26, Vladimir Putin will attend ceremony to mark transport interchange opening at M10 Rossiya Motorway and Repin Street intersection in Khimki

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The flyover was built at the Russian leader’s instruction following his visit to Energomash Science and Production Association in Khimki near Moscow on April 12, 2019. The engineering structure was completed under the national project Safe and High-Quality Motorways.

The interchange is to link the city’s “old” and “new” districts and make its industrial sector more accessible.

The transport interchange has an area of about 40,000 square metres and its carriageway is 0.8 km long, including a 158-metre flyover. The carriageway has two to five lanes, and allows a maximum vehicle speed of 70 kph.

MIL OSI