Telephone conversation with President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Both presidents noted the constructive and mutually beneficial bilateral relations that are successfully developing in various areas.

The leaders discussed in detail the tasks of countering the spread of the coronavirus and ensuring epidemiological safety. They reviewed issues of organising the distribution of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Mexico and training Mexican medical specialists in Russia.

Vladimir Putin wished an early and complete recovery to the President of Mexico who was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

