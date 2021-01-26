Condolences on passing of Sergei Prikhodko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Sergei Prikhodko, who was a talented and kind-hearted person and an outstanding representative of the Russian diplomatic school, has departed. His extensive knowledge and managerial experience have been used in widely different but always extremely important fields of government service.

I would like to highlight his contribution to strengthening Russia’s foreign policy standing. He took part in many complicated negotiations and helped organise major international events, acting with precision and high professionalism, intently and reliably. He put the interests of the country above anything else.”

Sergei Prikhodko died at the age of 64.

