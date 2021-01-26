Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

25 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to People’s Artist of Russia Vyacheslav Dobrynin.

“You have created many wonderful music pieces which have become the signing classic. Thanks to your versatile talent of a composer and a performer, unflagging creative energy, you are appreciated and respected by fans and colleagues both in Russia and abroad,” the message of greetings reads. “People in Belarus know and appreciate you as a person who is devoted to the favorite job and is working hard to reach new professional heights.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Vyacheslav Dobrynin strong health, inspiration, happiness and wellbeing.

