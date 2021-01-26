In the meetings with NATO leaders, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed that NATO was a key guarantor of the Baltic region and Euro-Atlantic space’s security

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 26 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis visited NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, where he met with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Sir Stuart Peach, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

At the meeting with Stoltenberg, the Foreign Minister underlined that NATO was an indispensable guarantor of the Baltic region and Euro-Atlantic space’s security. The security environment of the Baltic region remains dynamic. Security challenges have not diminished. Therefore, it is necessary to continue to adapt and strengthen the Alliance’s deterrence and defence posture along its eastern flank, as agreed by the allies. The Foreign Minister also confirmed that Lithuania would abide by its commitments to strengthen its security and defence, and, at the same time, would continue contributing to international security.“It is important that during the COVID-19 crisis both NATO and its allies are able to give due attention to security and defence issues. As a reliable ally, Lithuania remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the principle of a fair burden sharing among allies. Our country will continue to strengthen national security and defence, and will further contribute to NATO, other international operations, and missions,” said the Foreign Minister.The Foreign Minister also noted that a strong transatlantic link was a prerequisite for a strong Alliance. Lithuania will make every effort to foster this bond.In the meeting with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Sir Stuart Peach, Landsbergis discussed military threats in the Baltic region. The Foreign Minister stressed that in light of a fragility of the Baltic region, greater progress had to be made in the implementation of the decisions taken at NATO summit meetings to beef up its forces and air defence.

After holding the meetings at NATO headquarters, the Foreign Minister is leaving on a two-day visit to France. In Paris, Landsbergis will attend the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Baltic states and France in the “3 + 1” format, will open a virtual discussion on the EU and Belarus, will meet with the leaders of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and will visit the Shoah Memorial.

MIL OSI