On January 27, the President will visit Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill

Source: President of Russia

On the day of the 77th anniversary of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad, Vladimir Putin will visit the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill and an exhibition that opened there for the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, People’s Heroism. This huge interactive project comprises nearly 7,000 exhibits, 22 reenactment films, and several unique 3D panoramic views which recreate wartime events and demonstrate the Soviet people’s contribution to Victory over Nazism.

During the museum tour, the President will launch an immersive online version of the People’s Heroism: Leningrad Unconquered project dedicated to the most tragic part of Great Patriotic War – the siege of Leningrad and the infinite heroism of its residents.

