SME loan portfolio continues to grow in November 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

25 January 2021

News

As of 1 December 2020, this amount totalled 5.6 trillion rubles, having grown by 921.3 billion rubles since the start of 2020.

The amount of loans provided to small and medium enterprises in November dropped against October to total 640.6 billion rubles. The number of loans also fell relative to October to 165.9 thousand, which is 1.4 times up on November 2019.

The weighted average interest on loans for less than one year came in at 8.26% per annum and 8.03% per annum on loans for more than one year.

Further details are presented in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

