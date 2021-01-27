Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

26 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Governor-General of Australia David Hurley as the country celebrates Australia Day.“I hope that the fruitful Belarus-Australia interaction, despite the geographic distance between our countries, will further expand, first of all, in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas,” the message of greetings runs.The head of state expressed his conviction that the ongoing development of relations between the peoples of Belarus and Australia would make it possible to find new areas of cooperation and launch joint projects.

MIL OSI