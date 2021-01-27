Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind of India as the country celebrates Republic Day.“Over the past difficult year for all mankind your country has confirmed its status of the world leader in the field of pharmacology, has shown exemplary unity of the nation amid the pandemic,” the head of state stressed.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that despite the limitations in cooperation caused by the coronavirus, Minsk and New Delhi have continued close relations in political, trade, economic and other sectors.“I attach great importance to deepening and intensifying bilateral cooperation in all the areas. I also hope for your personal support in further development of Belarusian-Indian ties,” the message of greetings reads.

MIL OSI