In Paris, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the Foreign Ministers of France and the Baltic states

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 26 January in Paris, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis took part in the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Baltic states and France in the “3 + 1” format. The meeting was held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Baltic states and France.

When speaking about the arbitrary detention of Alexei Navalny, Landsbergis called for taking decisive action and imposing restrictive measures against Russia under the new EU global human rights sanctions regime. “The European Union must focus and send a very clear signal to Russia that such actions will not be tolerated and can have very clear practical consequences,” said the Foreign Minister.The Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Belarus and possible actions to support civil society in the country. “Alexander Lukashenko has ruled out any dialogue with the Belarusian people and relied exclusively on the violent repression and intimidation of peaceful demonstrators. The regime’s crimes cannot be forgotten – an international investigation is required,” said Landsbergis.The Foreign Ministers shared their countries’ experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, stressed the importance of the EU coordination and of a smooth vaccination process that needed a smooth and constant flow of vaccines across borders.The Foreign Ministers also discussed the incoming French Presidency of the Council of the EU (first semester of 2022).Landsbergis thanked France for its contribution to the strengthening of the security of Lithuania and the entire region, and voiced his readiness to strengthen security and defence cooperation.The meeting also discussed relations with the U.S. China, Turkey, the situation in Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Sahel region.The Foreign Ministers of the Baltic states and France adopted a Joint Communication regarding agreed positions. The document also sets out the Foreign Ministers’ vision for continuing regular consultations.On 27 January, Landsbergis will meet with Clément Beaune, Minister of State for European Affairs, will open a seminar on Belarus together with the counterparts from France, Poland and Romania, and will meet with the leaders of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).Photos: The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

