Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis congratulated Antony Blinken on his appointment as the U.S. Secretary of State

On 26 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis congratulated Antony John Blinken on his new appointment after he was confirmed by the United States Senate as Secretary of State. The Biden administration will start working soon.

The Foreign Minister underlined the importance of our strategic partnership with the U.S. and Lithuania’s strong commitment to deepen its bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the U.S. on foreign and security policy, and democracy support.Lithuania’s Foreign Minister thanked the U.S. for its significant contribution to ensuring the security of Lithuania and the Baltic region, and called for a permanent U.S. military presence in Lithuania.The Foreign Minister also expressed his willingness together with the U.S. to actively contribute to international cooperation, consolidating democracy, the rule of law, multilateral mechanisms, and defending human rights. Landsbergis assured that joint efforts made it possible to face up to global challenges, including climate change, the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, energy security, and the fight against terrorism.This year, Lithuania and the U.S. celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Lithuania after the restoration of the country’s independence.

