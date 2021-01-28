At the meeting with OECD Secretary-General, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis highlighted the importance of the organisation for the well-being of the people of Lithuania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 27 January in Paris, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría.

The Foreign Minister thanked Gurría for his significant support for Lithuania’s accession to the OECD and his long-term leadership.According to Landsbergis, Lithuania already feels the benefits of its membership of the OECD. In accordance with the recommendations of the organisation, state-owned enterprises have been modernised and a pension system has been improved through participation in the OECD initiative to combat tax avoidance, and tax revenue (budget income) has increased.The interlocutors noted that one of the newest OECD members – Lithuania – was very active within the organisation. Lithuanian institutions use the OECD expertise, make improvements in the fields of science and innovation, education, environmental protection, and business environment, and share their experience with other member states.“The Government responsibly assesses the OECD economic survey: Lithuania of November 2020 for reducing poverty and social disparities, fostering regional development in Lithuania, and moving towards a low-carbon economy. The OECD recommendations for addressing the impacts of COVID-19 also play an important role in making decisions on national response measures,” said the Foreign Minister.Gurría third five-year term expires in May 2021. The OECD Secretary-General has led a major transformation of the OECD. He has achieved a widely acknowledged increase in the organisation’s impact, inclusiveness and relevance. The organization has become a pillar of the global economic governance architecture and a leading organization for comparative analysis in a globalized world. Today, the OECD is also recognized for being one of the most active international organizations at the G20.In Paris, the Foreign Minister also met with the Australian candidate forSecretary General of the OECD Mathias Cormann.Photos: Ludo Segers.

MIL OSI