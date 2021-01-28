Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to take part in a video conference of the Foreign Ministers of the Lublin Triangle states

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 29 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis together with his Ukrainian and Polish counterparts Dmytro Kuleba and Zbigniew Rau will participate in a video conference in the Lublin Triangle format.

The Foreign Ministers will discuss the management of COVID-19, the situation in the region, the Eastern Partnership initiative, plans for further tripartite collaboration, and other important issues. In addition, the Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation in Belarus separately. This session of the meeting will also be attended remotely by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.While the current lockdown prevents the face-to-face second Lublin Triangle ministerial meeting being held in Kyiv, the Foreign Ministers will take part in the conference remotely.On 28 July 2020 in Lublin, the Lithuanian, Polish, and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers signed a declaration committing to create a trilateral platform for political, economic and social cooperation – the Lublin Triangle.

