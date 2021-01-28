Management Committee reviews information on gas supplies to Khabarovsk Territory

Source: Gazprom

January 28, 2021, 15:20

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information about gas supplies to the Khabarovsk Territory.

It was highlighted that, in compliance with the Directives of the Government of the Russian Federation “On gas supplies to the Khabarovsk Territory from 2025,” the Company is expanding the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas trunkline at the section between Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Khabarovsk. Over 300 kilometers of the linear part – more than 3/4 of its overall length – has been welded to date.

As soon as the works are completed, this section will provide a technical opportunity to supply gas to potential gas consumers in the Khabarovsk Territory, as well as to set up new connections for consumers that are currently receiving gas via the Okha – Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas pipeline (not owned by Gazprom), which is slated for potential decommissioning.

The issue of gas supplies to the Khabarovsk Territory will be submitted for consideration by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Background

In September 2020, Gazprom and the Khabarovsk Territory approved the program for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion in the region for a new five-year period, i.e. 2021–2025. The Company’s investments in the program will total RUB 5.49 billion – a 3.2-fold increase against the investments made in 2016–2020. Gazprom is planning to build 14 inter-settlement gas pipelines, 9.3 kilometers of gas pipeline branches, and six gas distribution stations.

As a result, the Company will create the conditions for bringing gas to 20 communities in the Amursky, Bikinsky, Khabarovsky, Komsomolsky, and Ulchsky Districts, as well as to potential industrial consumers, including the mining and processing facility in the Nanaisky District.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-05+7 812 609-34-31+7 812 609-34-27

Investment Community

Related news

MIL OSI