Monitoring sectoral financial flows: year starts with mixed dynamics

28 January 2021

At the beginning of the year, economic activity stays close to 2020 Q4 levels with mixed dynamics across industries. The main drivers of this are incoming payments in the public sector and mining.

Still, higher financial flows in the public administration might be temporary, as they are caused by the repayment of the deposits placed earlier by the Ministry of Finance, and by internal budgetary operations. More details are given in the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

