Visit to Victory Museum

The President toured the hall of the Victory in Faces nationwide historical depository, a unique exposition created to commemorate the generation of Soviet people who contributed to the Great Victory. Anyone can contribute to it by submitting portraits of their ancestors. It is one of the key projects of the Year of Memory and Glory. Museum Director Alexander Shkolnik provided explanations to the President.

Vladimir Putin also had a look at a major exposition, Feat of the People, covering a space of more than 3,000 square metres and comprising nearly 7,000 exhibits, 22 re-enactment films and several unique 3D panorama views recreating wartime events. An immersive online version of the Feat of the People: Leningrad Unconquered project dedicated to life in Leningrad during the siege has been created for the 77th anniversary of the complete liberation of the city. Vladimir Putin took part in the launch of the project’s online version, which is available on the museum’s website. Dmitry Poshtarenko, the author of historical 3D and 2D panorama views, told the President about the creation of the exposition.

During the tour of the Victory Museum, Vladimir Putin watched segments from feature films about the war in the museum’s screening room: Podolsk Cadets, V2. Escape from Hell, Pilot, and Zoya.

Earlier today, the President laid flowers at the Hero City Leningrad memorial plate in the Alexander Garden.

