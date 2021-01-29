Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Commentary to Decree No. 32 of 26 January 2021 | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

26 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a presidential decree to establish funds of the state enterprise Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant on 26 January.

The decree provides for setting up a fund that will finance the decommissioning of the nuclear power plant and a fund to finance efforts meant to maintain and enhance the safety of the nuclear power plant. The establishment of such funds is an international practice.

In line with the presidential decree the state enterprise in charge of operating the Belarusian nuclear power plant will transfer money to these funds every month (15% of earnings from electricity sales at most).

© 2021, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI