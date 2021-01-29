Condolences over passing of Vasily Lanovoi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The passing of Vasily Lanovoi is a huge and irreplaceable loss for everyone with whom he generously shared his remarkable talent and great heart, who were lucky to know him personally, to be friends with that bright, strong, and open person.

Vasily Lanovoi was not just a popular and admired actor, a legend of Russian cinema and the Vakhtangov Theatre. He will forever remain in our memory as a true patriot and civil activist, someone who put Russia, its history and future above everything else.”

Vasily Lanovoi, an outstanding Soviet and Russian actor, public figure, People’s Artist of the USSR, Lenin Prize laureate, Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation, died on January 28, 2021, at the age of 87.

